Advertisement

Negaunee Miners athletic events canceled due to virtual learning

Negaunee tries to block Escanaba attempt at net.
Negaunee tries to block Escanaba attempt at net.
By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Negaunee schools closing in person learning for the next two weeks, that means some sporting events have been canceled.

The WIN volleyball tournament scheduled for Monday night has been canceled, as has Negaunee football’s final game of the season this Thursday against the Westwood Patriots.

According to sources, the Miners are trying to ensure that they can take part in the post season for football, but it is not clear if they can with the school closed.

The status of the volleyball team in districts, and cross country runners competing in UP Finals this weekend is also unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Norse Cross Country Finishes the Season Strong

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Presto Sports
The Norse Cross Country Teams finished off their regular season schedule on Saturday. A number of Bay harriers finished with their best times of the year.

Sports

Wildcat Swim & Dive Kicks Off 2020-21 With CSCAA Virtual Cup

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By NMU Athletics
Each Saturday, the Wildcats will race each other and submit their times to the CSCAA for the virtual meet, along with 30 other teams, with updated rankings posted early the following week.

Sports

Marquette soccer continues dominant run

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Marquette Senior High School soccer team has dominated for more than a decade now, capturing their 13th straight UP Title Saturday morning.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Sunday 10-18

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Top plays of the week for high school football, and inside the MSHS Soccer team’s 2020 campaign.

Latest News

National

Packers handed first loss of the season, fall to Buccaneers 38-10

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
The Packers jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Tampa Bay reeled off 38 straight points.

National

Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bronwyn Moisan
Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars 34 to 16

Sports

Matt Wonders Selected to NMU Sports Hall of Fame

Updated: 23 hours ago
Wonders played for the Wildcats from 1990-1995 after walking onto the team in 1990.

Sports

Marisa (DellAngelo) LePage Makes NMU Sports Hall of Fame

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By NMU Athletics
LePage was a member of the NMU Women’s Basketball team from 1998-2002 and is found throughout the program’s record book.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Saturday 10-17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
High school soccer, volleyball, and football highlights.

Sports

Copper Country Christian soccer team wins first UP Title with Division II victory

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
After more than 15 years of play, CCCS have won their first ever Upper Peninsula title.