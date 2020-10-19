Negaunee Miners athletic events canceled due to virtual learning

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Negaunee schools closing in person learning for the next two weeks, that means some sporting events have been canceled.

The WIN volleyball tournament scheduled for Monday night has been canceled, as has Negaunee football’s final game of the season this Thursday against the Westwood Patriots.

According to sources, the Miners are trying to ensure that they can take part in the post season for football, but it is not clear if they can with the school closed.

The status of the volleyball team in districts, and cross country runners competing in UP Finals this weekend is also unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.