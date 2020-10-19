Advertisement

Marquette soccer continues dominant run

Marquette celebrates their 2020 UP soccer title.
Marquette celebrates their 2020 UP soccer title.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior High School soccer team has dominated for more than a decade now, capturing their 13th straight UP Title Saturday morning. That trophy, came after a 7-0 win against Houghton.

Marquette controlled the game from the first whistle, taking a huge advantage in the time of possession, while playing clean, aggressive soccer. That dominance starts on the defensive side of the field.

“The team is built around the defense and to only give up four goals on the year and zero today, that’s what we strive for," said head coach Dan Salmon. "If a team can’t score on you, they’re not going to beat you.”

Marquette scored 63 goals this season, only giving up 4 in ten games. That’s a level of play made possible by years of chemistry.

“We just have so many guys that are passionate about the game, and we all started pretty young," said Marquette senior forward Connor Johnson. "It’s all just starting from 8 to 10 years old and playing with each other and having that connection and that chemistry when we get to high school.”

With an unbeaten season to close out their senior year, the upper classmen only wish they could’ve had an opportunity to play for a state title.

“It hurts not having our 7 to 8 games that we usually play downstate against those teams, but, we still excelled up here, so it’s good,” said Johnson.

That’ll have to be a dream the younger players accomplish for them.

“There’s a fairly big junior class and a really good sophomore class too, so the future looks bright for these guys,” said Salmon. "We’re going to miss the six seniors that are graduating, but we do have a bright future, and the sophomore class has some really good players there.”

“I’m really excited for next year, and being able to go downstate,” said Nick Lindberg, a junior attacking midfielder for the Redmen.

Congrats to the 2020 UP Champions on another stellar year.

