Marquette Local Food fest to be held virtually

An Upper Michigan celebration highlighting the importance of local food will be held virtually this year.
The Fourth annual Marquette Local food fest will take place on Wednesday, October 21 through Saturday, November 13.
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -An Upper Michigan celebration highlighting the importance of local food will be held virtually this year. The Fourth annual Marquette Local food fest will take place on Wednesday, October 21 through Saturday, November 13.

Though typical events like the locally-focused cooking competition, educational booths, and the silent auction are canceled, there will be a social media local food celebration that still highlights the significance of local food. “Falling For Food, Virtually” will begin on October 21, kicking off with locally focused Fresh Deals from the Marquette Food Co-op. The celebration concludes with a Local Fall Harvest Restaurant week in Downtown Marquette starting on November 9.

“It’s essentially a community-driven marketing campaign for locally grown food systems and locally owned food, beverage and hospitality businesses,” says Alex Palzewicz, the lead coordinator for the event. “Our food system is extremely diverse and complicated and depends on collaboration and engagement from both sellers and purchasers -- and we want to celebrate those connections. Food is something that unites us all and is the building block to strong and healthy communities.”

This year’s event will focus on celebrating the partners who have helped the MQT Local Food Fest become what it represents today. The public is invited to follow along with the MQT Local Food Fest Facebook and Instagram pages for relevant content, including giveaways, live and pre-recorded videos, information about local sales, restaurant specials and fun approachable ways for consumers to become more familiar with the folks behind their food. There will also be opportunities to give back and support educational efforts around food and ag.

The MQT Local Food Fest is put on by Taste the Local Difference, Michigan’s Local Food Marketing Agency, in collaboration with numerous area food and agriculture businesses and organizations.

