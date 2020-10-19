Marquette County Health Department holding drive-thru flu clinic this Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s flu season may be one of the most stressful in recent memory — but not to worry, the Marquette County Health Department has your back.

The Health Department has organized a drive-thru flu clinic at the Marq-Tran facility near the Thomas Theaters. The clinic runs from noon to six in the evening this Thursday, with the goal being to vaccinate members of the community safely, and quickly.

One of the ways to expedite the process is register online — the Health Department has a portal for it, which can be found in the link below.

A few other rules and notes: anyone interested in being vaccinated can pay with a private insurance company, through Medicaid or Medicare, or with cash or check. For those under 65, the cost of a vaccination is $10. For those over 65, who require a high-dose vaccine, the cost will be about $30.

Community Health Division Director Brianna Mileski was emphatic about taking steps like this one to keep the Marquette community safe, saying, “Getting your flu shot right now is an easy way to stay healthy, help our community.... in addition to.... [wearing] your mask, social distancing, washing your hands, it’s an easy way to add another layer of protection as we go into the Fall and Winter Seasons.”

You can find a link with more information on the drive-thru clinic at the Marquette County Health Department’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.