Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department holding drive-thru flu clinic this Thursday

The clinic will take place at the Marq-Tran facility near the Thomas Theaters from noon to 6:00 p.m..
By James Kuckkan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s flu season may be one of the most stressful in recent memory — but not to worry, the Marquette County Health Department has your back.

The Health Department has organized a drive-thru flu clinic at the Marq-Tran facility near the Thomas Theaters. The clinic runs from noon to six in the evening this Thursday, with the goal being to vaccinate members of the community safely, and quickly.

One of the ways to expedite the process is register online — the Health Department has a portal for it, which can be found in the link below.

A few other rules and notes: anyone interested in being vaccinated can pay with a private insurance company, through Medicaid or Medicare, or with cash or check. For those under 65, the cost of a vaccination is $10. For those over 65, who require a high-dose vaccine, the cost will be about $30.

Community Health Division Director Brianna Mileski was emphatic about taking steps like this one to keep the Marquette community safe, saying, “Getting your flu shot right now is an easy way to stay healthy, help our community.... in addition to.... [wearing] your mask, social distancing, washing your hands, it’s an easy way to add another layer of protection as we go into the Fall and Winter Seasons.”

You can find a link with more information on the drive-thru clinic at the Marquette County Health Department’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
UpperMichigansSource.com has a compiled list of U.P. schools that are currently learning virtually.

News

MCHD Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A discussion with Brianna Mileski, the Marquette County Health Department's Community Health Division Director, on the upcoming drive-thru flu clinic at the Marq-Tran facility, and what people can do to keep themselves healthy this Fall.

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Lansing boy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Phoenix Washington Jr. is believed to be with Phoenix Washington in a black Mazda 3.

News

Fire destroys Wells Township pole building

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
The call to 7196 G.5 Lane came in at 5:26 a.m. Sunday.

Latest News

News

Negaunee High School & Middle School transition to online learning Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
The schools will be online through Oct. 30.

News

Restaurants adjust outdoor dining for weather changes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Heaters and tents are now being placed in outdoor dining areas.

News

Support the Shelter: UPAWS announces 2021 Pet Photo Calendar Pre-Sale

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Single orders at $13 can be placed online for free shipping by November 1.

News

Drifa Brewing Company hosts ‘Pints & Pumpkin Carving' event

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
It’s the second annual carving event at Marquette’s cooperatively-owned craft brewery.

News

Last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Sunday was the last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by at least 71 Saturday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette County’s cases are not reported due to inconsistencies on the MDHHS website.