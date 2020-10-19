Advertisement

Marquette County courts enact enhanced restrictions

These enhanced restrictions are being implemented after consultation with the health department and in an effort to reduce exposure risk to COVID-19.
Marquette County Courthouse in Marquette, Michigan.
Marquette County Courthouse in Marquette, Michigan.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Effective immediately and until further notice, the Marquette County Courts will be conducting all court proceedings virtually using Zoom.

Individuals will not be permitted into the courtrooms.

These enhanced restrictions are being implemented after consultation with the health department and in an effort to reduce exposure risk to COVID-19.

If you are scheduled for a court proceeding

All parties must appear by Zoom using the meeting ID of the judge assigned to the case.

Assigned Judge Meeting ID:

  • Judge Hill 708-881-1622
  • Judge Kangas 590-984-8192
  • Judge Mazzuchi 456-744-5141
  • Judge Weber 878-674-7154
  • Referee Dettmann 938-802-5079
  • DC Magistrate (morning arraignments) 211-444-2064

If you are a party to a case and do not have the ability to attend virtually using Zoom please immediately contact the court in which your proceeding is scheduled using the following:

  • District Court: 906-225-8234
  • Circuit Court: 906-225-8330
  • Juvenile/Probate Court: 906-225-8300

If you have a filing/document for the court

Please either mail your documents via USPS or utilize the drop box located at the Baraga Street entrance of the courthouse Annex.

You may also email documents/filings to the assigned court using the following:

If you are a member of the public and wish to view a court proceeding

You may view proceedings using remote options.

Please email DistrictCourtClerk@mqtco.org for instructions on how to do so. You may also call the court at 906-225-8235.

If you wish to make a payment on a traffic violation

You may pay online at e.courts.michigan.gov or call the District Court at 906-225-8235.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up by more than 245 Monday with two-day totals

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
This includes Sunday and Monday totals, as the state no longer reports case counts on Sundays.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Chassell man arrested on meth charges in Houghton County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
A Chassell man has been arrested on several charges related to methamphetamine.

Coronavirus

LMAS: Alger County COVID-19 death tied to American Legion event; Cases increasing rapidly

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Among the counties it serves, LMAS says the largest increases in the last couple of weeks have been in Alger and Mackinac counties.

Latest News

News

Gail Anthony to retire as CEO of Community Foundation of Marquette County, new fund announced in her honor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Her retirement is taking place on December 31, 2020.

News

Calumet Theatre reschedules Joe Nichols planned November performance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The concert has been rescheduled from Saturday, November 14, 2020 to Thursday, May 27, 2021.

News

’Jazz in New Formations’ streaming live from the Rozsa Center Friday, Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The show will be free and broadcast live.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin National Guard to begin offering COVID-19 testing site in Marinette

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The scheduled dates are October 23, November 6, November 20 and December 4, 2020.

Coronavirus

Iron Mountain VA schedules walk-in COVID-19 testing dates for veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The testing will take place on October 21, October 28 and November 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. central, near the outpatient entrance.

State

$300K in federal funds being given to address the opioid crisis in rural Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This investment comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Health & Safety Education grant program in the 2018 Farm Bill.