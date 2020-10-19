Marquette County courts enact enhanced restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Effective immediately and until further notice, the Marquette County Courts will be conducting all court proceedings virtually using Zoom.

Individuals will not be permitted into the courtrooms.

These enhanced restrictions are being implemented after consultation with the health department and in an effort to reduce exposure risk to COVID-19.

If you are scheduled for a court proceeding

All parties must appear by Zoom using the meeting ID of the judge assigned to the case.

Assigned Judge Meeting ID:

Judge Hill 708-881-1622

Judge Kangas 590-984-8192

Judge Mazzuchi 456-744-5141

Judge Weber 878-674-7154

Referee Dettmann 938-802-5079

DC Magistrate (morning arraignments) 211-444-2064

If you are a party to a case and do not have the ability to attend virtually using Zoom please immediately contact the court in which your proceeding is scheduled using the following:

District Court: 906-225-8234

Circuit Court: 906-225-8330

Juvenile/Probate Court: 906-225-8300

If you have a filing/document for the court

Please either mail your documents via USPS or utilize the drop box located at the Baraga Street entrance of the courthouse Annex.

You may also email documents/filings to the assigned court using the following:

If you are a member of the public and wish to view a court proceeding

You may view proceedings using remote options.

Please email DistrictCourtClerk@mqtco.org for instructions on how to do so. You may also call the court at 906-225-8235.

If you wish to make a payment on a traffic violation

You may pay online at e.courts.michigan.gov or call the District Court at 906-225-8235.

