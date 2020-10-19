Advertisement

Marquette Branch Prison inmate coronavirus cases more than double since Friday

In a 6:00 p.m. update Oct. 19, cases were up to 421 inmates and 117 staff.
A sign outside Marquette Branch Prison
A sign outside Marquette Branch Prison(WLUC/MGN Image)
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Branch Prison inmate coronavirus cases have more than doubled since Friday.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), as of 5:40 p.m. Oct. 16, cases stood at 204 inmates and 105 staff.

In a 6:00 p.m. update Oct. 19, the MDOC reported confirmed COVID-19 cases were up to 421 inmates and 117 staff. Of those 421 inmate cases, 412 are still considered active cases, meaning they haven’t yet recovered.

Some of these cases were erroneously reported in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Marquette County data for Saturday, but data was corrected Monday.

Check out cases added in Upper Michigan Monday here. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Read previous stories regarding the Marquette Branch Prison by clicking here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Main Street Calumet Farmers Market remains open for cool season

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The farmers market is held indoors at the Copper Country Curling Club’s Drill House Rink.

News

Houghton County Sheriff’s Department participates in Operation Safe Stop

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The campaign is designed to reduce the number of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up by 255 Monday with two-day totals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
This includes Sunday and Monday totals, as the state no longer reports case counts on Sundays.

News

Police Academy meetings to be held at NMU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy will host mandatory meetings for those planning to attend the next academy.

Latest News

News

Marquette Local Food fest to be held virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Fourth annual Marquette Local food fest will take place on Wednesday, October 21 through Saturday, November 13.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Public Health and Public Safety trick or treating recommendations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Halloween is just two weeks away and trick or treating might look a little different this year.

News

YMCA begins Strong Challenge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
This is a six-week program encouraging people to get active for 20 minutes a day, five days a week.

News

New additions to the Delta County Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien hopes this new flight time will benefit not just people flying for business, but also for leisure.

News

Dickinson County schools do only virtual learning, Iron County schools remain in-person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Daren Deyaert the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Director said that announcement came on Friday, after the county’s positivity rate increased to over 19%.