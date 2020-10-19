Marquette Branch Prison inmate coronavirus cases more than double since Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Branch Prison inmate coronavirus cases have more than doubled since Friday.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), as of 5:40 p.m. Oct. 16, cases stood at 204 inmates and 105 staff.

In a 6:00 p.m. update Oct. 19, the MDOC reported confirmed COVID-19 cases were up to 421 inmates and 117 staff. Of those 421 inmate cases, 412 are still considered active cases, meaning they haven’t yet recovered.

Some of these cases were erroneously reported in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Marquette County data for Saturday, but data was corrected Monday.

