Main Street Calumet Farmers Market remains open for cool season

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Snow falling usually means the end of the season for farmers markets. However, one Houghton County village has added a cool season market this year.

The Main Street Calumet Farmers Market cool season began on Saturday. It will continue through December 19.

The farmers market takes place indoors at the Copper Country Curling Club’s Drill House Rink.

Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien says the addition of a cool season market not only gives the community something fun to do; it’s a benefit to vendors who have experienced a tough year financially.

“This is a great chance for people to sell their product,” Polzien said. “It’s a great chance for our growers and producers to extend that season and come right into the holiday season, which is great shopping of course for customers and a great benefit to our vendors as well.”

All guests are screened for COVID-19 before entering the farmers market. Masks are required, and social distancing is enforced.

More details are available at mainstreetcalumet.com. The farmers market can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

