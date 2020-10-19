M-35 in Negaunee Township set to reopen to traffic this week

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction in Negaunee Township on M-35 is coming to an end.

The $3.2 million construction project on M-35 has been in the works since June 15 to replace old culverts which will help to prevent road flooding.

According to, MDOT Communication Representative of the Superior Region, Dan Weingarten, the road will be opening back up this week.

“If all goes well, we should have the road open to traffic on Wednesday. Any work that they’re going to do beyond that could be completed with closures of the shoulders. So, you’ll have to be cautious when driving through here and slow down, but the goods news is that we’ll be open to traffic soon.”

If you plan to take M-35 on your daily commute after if opens back up, be sure to give yourself extra time to drive safely and avoid traffic.

