LMAS: Alger County COVID-19 death tied to American Legion event; Cases increasing rapidly

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department is reporting a quickly growing number of cases of COVID-19 across all four counties it serves.

As of Monday October 19, 2020, the LMAS counties have a total of 330 cases (269 confirmed and 61 probable). There are 105 recovered cases included in these numbers which accounts for 32% of the total. Cases are considered recovered if they are still alive after 30 days from onset of symptoms or referral date.

The largest increases in the last couple of weeks have been in Alger and Mackinac counties.

In Alger County, the number of cases so far associated with the American Legion event on October 2 has now risen to 34, including one death of an Alger County resident on Saturday, October 17. Not all cases attended the event on October 2, but have had contact with others who were in attendance and contracted the virus.

Mackinac Island has seen the number of cases in the last two weeks increase to 41. Unlike Alger County, the Mackinac cases are not associated with any particular event or location.

“LMAS continues to ask each of you to work with us to keep our communities safe. We do not yet fully know everything about this novel (new) coronavirus, including the long-term negative health impacts for those that recover from COVID-19. We understand that COVID-fatigue is setting in across our communities, but we must remain vigilant in order to slow the spread and protect each other in our communities. The virus which causes COVID-19 is present in all of our communities,” LMAS said in a release.

LMAS advises everyone to wear a clean cloth face covering whenever you are in public, wash your hands, stay home if you don’t feel well, avoid large gatherings, and answer the phone if the health department contacts you.

“We need you to do these small things to make a big difference in all our counties," LMAS said.

