LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

(WSAZ)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WLUC) - U.P. schools are closing school buildings and conducting classes virtually due to coronavirus cases.

As of Oct. 19 at 9:15 a.m., TV6 & FOX UP are aware that the following schools have changes in effect:

Bessemer Area Schools - Online through Oct. 21

Dickinson County schools (Breitung Township, Iron Mountain, North Dickinson and Norway-Vulcan) - Online through Oct. 30

Ishpeming Middle/High School - Online through Oct. 30

Negaunee Middle/High School - Online through Oct. 30

School districts are required to post daily coronavirus case numbers on their individual websites.

The MDHHS updates this list every Monday afternoon about outbreaks in K-12 schools and colleges and universities.

