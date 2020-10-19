LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
(WLUC) - U.P. schools are closing school buildings and conducting classes virtually due to coronavirus cases.
As of Oct. 19 at 9:15 a.m., TV6 & FOX UP are aware that the following schools have changes in effect:
Bessemer Area Schools - Online through Oct. 21
Dickinson County schools (Breitung Township, Iron Mountain, North Dickinson and Norway-Vulcan) - Online through Oct. 30
Ishpeming Middle/High School - Online through Oct. 30
Negaunee Middle/High School - Online through Oct. 30
School districts are required to post daily coronavirus case numbers on their individual websites.
The MDHHS updates this list every Monday afternoon about outbreaks in K-12 schools and colleges and universities.
