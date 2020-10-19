Advertisement

Lake effect continues in the west wind belts, but sunny breaks still in store over the U.P. Monday

The next weather system is expected to bring rain & snow chances Tuesday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brief high pressure takes over the U.P. Monday allowing for sunny breaks to fill the skies throughout the day. A solid westerly wind pattern keeps Lake Superior-effect rain and snow chances alive in the west wind belts of the Copper Country and even eastward from Grand Island out to Whitefish Point. A moisture-filled frontal system approaches from eastern Montana with the chances for rain and snow expected to reach the western half of the U.P. by Tuesday evening and then spread eastward. Temperature trends look to hold below seasonal for the week as a semi-permanent low pressure system holds over the northern portions of Ontario and Quebec.

Monday: A mix of clouds and sun, with a chance of rain and snow over the west wind belts of the northern U.P.

Highs: 40

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain in the afternoon then snow late

Highs: 40

Wednesday: Chance for morning rain and snow, otherwise partly cloudy skies

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 40s

Friday: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 40s

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun, with a chance of rain and snow over the north wind belts of the northern U.P.; colder

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain and snow chances persist in the northern counties Sunday; more sunshine expected over the Southern U.P.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Dry westerly air takes place aloft, only to contend with the Lake Superior effect phenomenon.

Forecast

Snow and Rain Develops Across Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather forecast from Karl Bohnak: October 16, 2020

Forecast

A wintry trend into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Rain/snow showers will continue through most of the weekend.

Forecast

Cold October Weather Extends into Next Week

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 15, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Lingering wind and showers

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wind and rain continue today followed by more active weather through the weekend.

Forecast

Gusty Northwesterly Winds Will Usher in a Cold Spell on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story and Forecast for the evening of October 14, 2020

Forecast

Another round of rain and winds

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A system will bring rain to Upper Michigan and cooler air.

Forecast

The Next Low-Pressure System Brings More Rain on Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story and forecast for the evening of October 13, 2020

Forecast

Minimal rain today before widespread rain tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A series of disturbances will keep precipitation around this week.

Forecast

Plan on One More Mild Day

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 12, 2020