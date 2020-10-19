Lake effect continues in the west wind belts, but sunny breaks still in store over the U.P. Monday

Brief high pressure takes over the U.P. Monday allowing for sunny breaks to fill the skies throughout the day. A solid westerly wind pattern keeps Lake Superior-effect rain and snow chances alive in the west wind belts of the Copper Country and even eastward from Grand Island out to Whitefish Point. A moisture-filled frontal system approaches from eastern Montana with the chances for rain and snow expected to reach the western half of the U.P. by Tuesday evening and then spread eastward. Temperature trends look to hold below seasonal for the week as a semi-permanent low pressure system holds over the northern portions of Ontario and Quebec.

Monday: A mix of clouds and sun, with a chance of rain and snow over the west wind belts of the northern U.P.

Highs: 40

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain in the afternoon then snow late

Highs: 40

Wednesday: Chance for morning rain and snow, otherwise partly cloudy skies

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 40s

Friday: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 40s

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun, with a chance of rain and snow over the north wind belts of the northern U.P.; colder

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40

