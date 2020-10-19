’Jazz in New Formations’ streaming live from the Rozsa Center Friday, Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rozsa Center and Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Michigan Tech present “Jazz in New Formations,” a livestreamed concert that will be performed live and broadcast from the Rozsa stage Friday and Saturday night, October 23 & 24, at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The show will be free and broadcast live, and will have the energy of a live performance without having an in-person audience.

Access the video stream from the Rozsa website, at mtu.edu/rozsa, and by clicking on the “View/Stream” button, or for a more interactive experience, visit the Rozsa Facebook page and look for the Jazz in New Formations livestream 30 minutes before the start of the event.

According to the Director of Jazz Studies at Michigan Tech, Adam Meckler, “The reality is that all music has been happening in ‘new formations' lately. Musicians all over the world are collaborating remotely, making videos and recordings with musicians they might not have otherwise worked with, in groups they might not have otherwise played with. MTU jazz students can relate. After a concert recorded remotely spring of 2019, we wanted to find a way to rehearse and perform in person. Slit masks for mouthpiece access and bell covers that boast ‘MTU Jazz’ have allowed us that opportunity.”

“More importantly, each big band was split into multiple bands to form smaller sized groups,” Meckler said. “This has given us the opportunity to explore the fun, danceable, and sing-able New Orleans brass band styles both past and present, as well as octet music composed by tenor saxophonist Benny Golson for his friend Dizzy Gillespie in 1957. MTU’s premier jazz ensemble, the Jazz Lab Band, will perform Miles Davis’ iconic ‘Birth Of The Cool’ album, originally written for 9 musicians. The performance will feature every member of the Lab Band rotating in and out of the line-up. The concert will happen live and in real time both nights of our usually close and cozy backstage jazz concert series. One thing that quarantine has made clear is that musicians need an audience.”

For the latest news and events, please join our Rozsa newsletter, check our website and Facebook page frequently, and stay informed as we announce new events each week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.