Iron Mountain VA schedules walk-in COVID-19 testing dates for veterans

The testing will take place on October 21, October 28 and November 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. central, near the outpatient entrance.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has scheduled walk-in COVID-19 testing for veterans enrolled in VA health care for this month and into November.

The testing will take place on October 21, October 28 and November 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. central, near the outpatient entrance.

The VA Medical Center is located at 325 East H Street in Iron Mountain.

Veterans do not need to make an appointment or call ahead for the testing.

Testing results can take from two to seven days. All results will be relayed to patients by phone call when they are received by VA providers.

