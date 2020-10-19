Advertisement

Drifa Brewing Company hosts ‘Pints & Pumpkin Carving' event

It’s the second annual carving event at Marquette’s cooperatively-owned craft brewery.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We are less than two weeks away from Halloween. And the jack o' lantern spirit has already kicked off at Drifa Brewing Company.

It was their second annual ‘Pints & Pumpkin Carving’ event Sunday.

Participants of all ages were engaged to put their creativity to the test for the spookiest or artistic jack o' lantern.

The ticket price of $15 included one pumpkin, one candle and a pint of Drifa craft beer -- or rootbeer especially for the kiddie carvers.

“All in all it’s just a good time. We supply all of the tools needed and the pumpkin. You get to take your pumpkin home and we’ll take care of the rest. We’ll clean up the mess," said General Manager Heather Ludwig.

While not officially a carving contest, the Drifa GM said she would take part in a judging awards process as participants were also entered to win a Drifa shirt and hat.

The ‘Pints & Pumpkin Carving’ event went on until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Upcoming events at Drifa, the first cooperatively-owned craft brewery in the state of Michigan, can be found on their Facebook page: HERE

