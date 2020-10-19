Dickinson County schools do only virtual learning, Iron County schools remain in-person

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -Four Dickinson County school districts Norway-Vulcan, Iron Mountain, Breitung Township, and North Dickinson announced they will do virtual learning for the next two weeks.

Daren Deyaert the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department director said that announcement came on Friday, after the county’s positivity rate increased to over 19%.

“We met with the schools and said we think it’s time to go virtual,” he said.

He says that the health department is worried about community spread.

“It keeps on going from the schools into the community and in the schools, and that’s what we are worried about,” he said.

Deyaert says once COVID-19 gets into the schools, it’s difficult to get out because there’s not a lot of room for social distancing.

The Norway-Vulcan Area School superintendent Lou Steigerwald says the recommendation to close, was expected.

“We weren’t surprised when they told us,” he said.

This also means no athletics for the districts.

However, Iron County schools received the same recommendation over a week and a half ago. Both West Iron and Forest Park did two weeks of virtual learning previously, but are now back in their second week of in-person class, with a virtual option.

“It’s been really good, we’ve had a lot of students join us back from face-to-face learning,” said the Forest Park school superintendent, Christy Larson.

She says right now, only one students who has been doing virtual learning, is quarantined.

Deyaert says, now Iron County is under the 3% threshold, and Dickinson County is in the red zone.

“It seems to be at bay in Iron County, and now Dickinson County is picking up,” he told TV6.

He says he wants the community to continue being diligent, so the healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed.

All Dickinson County and Iron County school districts will continue to stay in contact with the DIDHD, in regards to the next steps.

For more information on school closures click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.