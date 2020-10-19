Advertisement

Denver TV station security guard charged with murder

The charges were filed against Matthew Dolloff early Monday.
The charges were filed against Matthew Dolloff early Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Denver district court clerk’s office said the charges were filed against Matthew Dolloff early Monday in the death of 49-year-old Lee Keltner.

Dolloff was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident.

The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning. No attorney has been listed for Dolloff yet in court records.

People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

