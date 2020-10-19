Chassell man arrested on meth charges in Houghton County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chassell man has been arrested on several charges related to methamphetamine.

According to a press release by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), officers arrested 34-year-old Jon Lister on Friday, October 16. He is being charged with five counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Each count carries a 20 year felony sentence.

He was arraigned in Houghton County District Court and his bond was set at $5,000.

