Calumet Theatre reschedules Joe Nichols planned November performance

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Country superstar Joe Nichols' performance at the historic Calumet Theatre has been rescheduled from Saturday, November 14, 2020 to Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The date change is necessitated by State of Michigan Safe Start Phase 4 restrictions, which currently allows only 20 percent audience capacity for venues like the Calumet Theatre. Advance ticket sales have already far exceeded those limitations, and are still selling, heading towards a near to complete sell-out performance.

The following ticket policies apply to the rescheduled show:

If you purchased tickets to either of the previously scheduled Joe Nichols’ show dates (August 15/November 14), hang on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new May 27 date.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show you may:

Donate the cost of your tickets to the Calumet Theatre, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Receive a voucher for an upcoming show of your choice equal to the dollar amount of your original purchase. Receive a refund.

Joe Nichols is a certified hit maker, racking up six Number Ones and eight Top 10s,including chart-topping modern classics like “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” along with “Yeah” and “Sunny and 75.” He’s a three-time Grammy nominee, an ACM, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Award winner.

Growing up around friends who were into anything but country, he was different. Nichols was pulled in by the realness of singers like Merle Haggard and Marty Robbins, Don Williams, Keith Whitley and George Strait, and that connection would inform his whole career.

“Hopefully the stuff we’re doing lasts a lot longer than today’s typical country record,” he says. “But I think the irony is that retro sounds are actually what’s fresh and new right now. All we had to do was what felt natural.”

Learn more about Joe Nichols on his website.

Special Opening Act: Chad Borgen & The Collective

This performance sponsored by Lake Fanny Hooe Resort & Campground with additional support provided by the Michigan Council for the Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment For the Arts.

Due to current events, performances and dates in the Calumet Theatre 2020-21 Performing Arts Season schedule are subject to change.

Tickets $55/$47/$39. Historic Preservation Fee included in ticket price. Member discounts available.

Tickets may be purchased by stopping by or calling the box office at 906-337-2610, Wednesday through Friday from noon until 5:00 p.m., or online 24/7 at calumetheatre.com.

For more info & updated Season Schedule go to calumettheatre.com.

