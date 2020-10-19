Body of 50-year-old man found near Lake Minnie in Marquette County

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A dead body was found near Lake Minnie in Marquette County on Sunday.

According to the Ishpeming Police Department, around 1:24 p.m. Oct. 18, officers were called to the end of Cliffs Drive, near Lake Minnie, on the report of a dead body.

Police say the body of a 50-year-old former Marquette man was found by two people who were going fishing at Lake Minnie.

The name of the man is not being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is also planned.

Police say the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature and no foul play is suspected.

TV6 & FOX UP will provide any updates on this story as they are made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.