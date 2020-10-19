Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Lansing boy

Phoenix Javon Washington Jr is missing from W. Michigan Avenue.
Phoenix Washington Jr is believed to be with 26-year-old Phoenix Washington.
Phoenix Washington Jr is believed to be with 26-year-old Phoenix Washington.(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Township Police issued an Amber Alert for Phoenix Javon Washington, Jr.

Two-year-old Phoenix is described 2-foot-3 and 30 pounds. He went missing from 3209 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

The suspect is Phoenix Washington, a 26-year-old Black man, 5-feet-5, 160 pounds. The suspected vehicle is a 4-door 2011 Mazda 3 with license plate EFM6569.

The suspect broke into a home and abducted him while threatening to harm himself and the child.

Any sightings should be reported to Sgt. Brad Braeutigam at (517) 730-5855.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

