Accumulating Snow Expected Over Western Portions Tomorrow Night

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, but more clouds developing late, some snow possible in the far west by evening

Highs: upper 30s to 40 northwest, 40s south and east

Wednesday: Chance of some rain in the morning central and east, mainly cloudy

Highs: near 40 into the 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain developing west and south in the afternoon

Highs: 40s

Friday: Chance of rain early, rain and snow showers late

Highs: 40s

Plan on a little colder weather over the weekend with a chance of snow developing west later on Sunday.

