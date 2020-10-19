Advertisement

Accumulating Snow Expected Over Western Portions Tomorrow Night

A Winter Weather Advisory Goes into Effect Tuesday Evening West Half of the U.P.
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, but more clouds developing late, some snow possible in the far west by evening

Highs: upper 30s to 40 northwest, 40s south and east

Wednesday: Chance of some rain in the morning central and east, mainly cloudy

Highs: near 40 into the 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain developing west and south in the afternoon

Highs: 40s

Friday: Chance of rain early, rain and snow showers late

Highs: 40s

Plan on a little colder weather over the weekend with a chance of snow developing west later on Sunday.

