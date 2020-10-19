Advertisement

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

The American flag flies outside of the Justice Department building, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington.
The American flag flies outside of the Justice Department building, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday. It details destructive attacks on a broad range of targets and implicates the same Kremlin unit that interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

The indictment accuses the defendants, all said to be officers in the Russian military agency known as the GRU, in hacks that prosecutors say were aimed at furthering the Kremlin’s geopolitical interests and as retribution against its perceived enemies.

They include attacks against Ukraine’s power grid; a hack-and-leak operation directed at the political party of French President Emmanuel Macron in the days leading up to the 2017 election; efforts to punish Olympics organizers who had banned Russian athletes for doping, and to impede an investigation into the suspected nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The indictment does not charge the defendants in connection with interference in American elections, though the officers are part of the same military intelligence unit that prosecutors say interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by hacking Democratic email accounts. One of the six charged in the case announced Monday was among the Russian military intelligence officers charged with hacking in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

The 50-page indictment, filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, also accuses the hackers of destroying malicious software in 2017 that crippled computers around the globe, including at a Pennsylvania hospital and a pharmaceutical company. The criminal conspiracy alleged by the Justice Department enables prosecutors to include allegations for victims that are not based in the U.S.

None of the six defendants is currently in custody, but the Justice Department in recent years has eagerly charged foreign hacker in absentia with the goal of creating a message of deterrence.

“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously and irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented collateral damage to pursue small tactical advantages as fits of spite,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said at a news conference announcing the case.

The indictment fleshes out details about hacks that in some instances had already received significant attention for the havoc they had caused.

The controversy known as the " Macron Leaks," for instance, was the leak of over 20,000 emails linked to Macron’s campaign in the 2017 election in the days before his victory. The involvement of bots raised questions about the possible involvement of Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.

The leaks, which gained huge media attention in France, were shared by WikiLeaks and several Alt-right activists on Twitter, Facebook and others.

After Russia was punished by the International Olympic Committee for a vast doping conspiracy at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, hackers targeted sports agencies around the world.

More than 250 athletes' medical records were published and confidential data from some of the world’s biggest sports organizations — the Olympics, world track and field, FIFA — were stolen, in what U.S. prosecutors said was retaliation for the doping punishments.

Other Olympic-related organizations were also hit by hackers: the world track and field body, which suspended Russia from in 2015 over widespread doping; Canada’s anti-doping agency, a trenchant critic of Russia; the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled against some Russian athletes.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Jazz in New Formations’ streaming live from the Rozsa Center Friday, Saturday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The show will be free and broadcast live.

National

Denver TV station security guard charged with murder

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin National Guard to begin offering COVID-19 testing site in Marinette

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The scheduled dates are October 23, November 6, November 20 and December 4, 2020.

Coronavirus

Iron Mountain VA schedules walk-in COVID-19 testing dates for veterans

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The testing will take place on October 21, October 28 and November 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. central, near the outpatient entrance.

Latest News

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

State

$300K in federal funds being given to address the opioid crisis in rural Michigan

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This investment comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Health & Safety Education grant program in the 2018 Farm Bill.

National Politics

RAW: Long lines at early voting site in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Video shows aerials of long lines on day 1 of early voting in Jacksonville on Monday.

News

M-35 in Negaunee Township set to reopen to traffic this week

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Construction in Negaunee Township on M-35 is coming to an end.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

News

UP Builders Show canceled for March 2021; Different show being planned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The HBA of the U.P. will be moving forward with its own home show in the spring of 2021, without the partnership of the Marquette Builders Exchange.