Advertisement

$300K in federal funds being given to address the opioid crisis in rural Michigan

This investment comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Health & Safety Education grant program in the 2018 Farm Bill.
Opioids in Michigan.
Opioids in Michigan.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Monday announced Michigan State University will receive $392,462 in federal funds to address the opioid crisis in rural Michigan.

This investment comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Health & Safety Education grant program in the 2018 Farm Bill, which Senator Stabenow co-authored.

“The opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on many families in Michigan, including those in rural communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “This innovative project will help expand access to treatment and prevention programs in rural Michigan.”

Michigan State University’s project will respond to the opioid crisis in rural Michigan counties. The initiative will work with 15 coalitions in the Upper Peninsula to implement an opioid misuse prevention program, provide tools to physicians and healthcare providers to refer patients to the prevention program, and encourage rural communities across Michigan to reduce opioid use by using different pain management approaches.

“This multi-level project provides a comprehensive approach to preventing opioid misuse in Michigan’s rural counties. Through this USDA award, MSU Extension, in partnership with MSU’s Department of Family Medicine, will equip health care providers, coalition members, and Extension Educators to provide online evidence-based programs,” said Dawn Contreras, Senior Extension Specialist.

To find out more about these funds please visit the USDA’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Jazz in New Formations’ streaming live from the Rozsa Center Friday, Saturday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The show will be free and broadcast live.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin National Guard to begin offering COVID-19 testing site in Marinette

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The scheduled dates are October 23, November 6, November 20 and December 4, 2020.

Coronavirus

Iron Mountain VA schedules walk-in COVID-19 testing dates for veterans

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The testing will take place on October 21, October 28 and November 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. central, near the outpatient entrance.

News

M-35 in Negaunee Township set to reopen to traffic this week

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Construction in Negaunee Township on M-35 is coming to an end.

Latest News

News

UP Builders Show canceled for March 2021; Different show being planned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The HBA of the U.P. will be moving forward with its own home show in the spring of 2021, without the partnership of the Marquette Builders Exchange.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - October 18, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Christopher Bender, the President of the Northcross Group.

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - October 18, 2020 - Part 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 18, 2020 - Part 4

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - October 18, 2020 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 18, 2020 - Part 3

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - October 18, 2020 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 18, 2020 - Part 2

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - October 18, 2020 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 18, 2020 - Part 1