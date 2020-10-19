$300K in federal funds being given to address the opioid crisis in rural Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Monday announced Michigan State University will receive $392,462 in federal funds to address the opioid crisis in rural Michigan.

This investment comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Health & Safety Education grant program in the 2018 Farm Bill, which Senator Stabenow co-authored.

“The opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on many families in Michigan, including those in rural communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “This innovative project will help expand access to treatment and prevention programs in rural Michigan.”

Michigan State University’s project will respond to the opioid crisis in rural Michigan counties. The initiative will work with 15 coalitions in the Upper Peninsula to implement an opioid misuse prevention program, provide tools to physicians and healthcare providers to refer patients to the prevention program, and encourage rural communities across Michigan to reduce opioid use by using different pain management approaches.

“This multi-level project provides a comprehensive approach to preventing opioid misuse in Michigan’s rural counties. Through this USDA award, MSU Extension, in partnership with MSU’s Department of Family Medicine, will equip health care providers, coalition members, and Extension Educators to provide online evidence-based programs,” said Dawn Contreras, Senior Extension Specialist.

To find out more about these funds please visit the USDA’s website here.

