UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by at least 71 Saturday

Marquette County’s cases are not reported due to inconsistencies on the MDHHS website.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Marquette County cases are not reported because it appears there are prison inmate cases included in Marquette County’s total. Prison inmates are not included in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updates. They have erroneously appeared in past reports and then were removed.

TV6 & FOX UP has contacted MDHHS and are awaiting a response.

Therefore, Upper Michigan added at least 71 coronavirus cases Saturday. The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: 9 cases
  • Baraga: 1 case
  • Chippewa: 2 cases
  • Delta: 7 cases
  • Dickinson: 16 cases
  • Gogebic: 6 cases
  • Houghton: 6 cases
  • Iron: 7 cases
  • Keweenaw: -1 case
  • Mackinac: 3 cases
  • Menominee: 11 cases
  • Ontonagon: 5 case
  • Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of at least 4,057 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,645 are considered recovered and 64 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 54 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 15. Fourteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Oct. 16 or Oct. 17.

Aspirus hospitals have eight patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and two more in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 18 patients and five in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has three patients and one more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 126,128 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.36 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 17.

Michigan reported 1,791 new cases Saturday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 144,897. Twenty-three new deaths were reported statewide. Fifteen of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records review. In total, 7,010 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 109,539.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

