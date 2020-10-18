Advertisement

UP Children’s Museum asking for donations; hit hard by pandemic

UP Children's Museum
UP Children's Museum(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. children’s museum is asking for your donations as they’ve been heavily affected by the pandemic

Executive Director, Nheena Weyer Ittner said admissions income is down 68 percent from this time last year. The museum is still operating with 25 percent capacity to properly social distance and keep guest safe.

They are launching their annual campaign drive where people can donate through the U.P. Children’s Museum website and accepting donations by mail. In the near future, a social media campaign will be launched to receive incentives from supporters.

Weyer Ittner said there are also events approaching that will help the museum financially.

“Every year Getz’s does a special shopping day for the Children’s Museum, which is on November the 5th this year, from 10 until 6,” Weyer Ittner said. “People can go shopping and the Children’s museum gets a percentage.”

More upcoming events and ways to donate can be found on their website as well.

