Rain and snow chances persist in the northern counties Sunday; more sunshine expected over the Southern U.P.

Dry westerly air takes place aloft, only to contend with the Lake Superior effect phenomenon.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A west to northwesterly wind pattern in the U.P. will lead to a chance of rain and snow mainly over the northern counties for Sunday, while southern locations can receive mostly sunny sky conditions into the afternoon. Drier air eventually clears out most of the moisture over the U.P. overnight Sunday, but the chance for rain and snow still exists along the west wind belts especially lakeshores of Copper Country. Increasing clouds Monday as the next weather system enters the U.P. with a chance for rain showers into Tuesday. A semi-permanent low pressure system over northern Ontario/Quebec will keep the temperature trend below seasonal throughout next week, with waves of systems entering the U.P. producing rain and snow throughout the period.

Sunday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow mainly over the Northern U.P., breezy westerly winds gusts over 25 mph

Highs: 40

Monday: Chance for AM snow along the west wind belts, increasing cloudiness into the evening

Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon and snow showers overnight

Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the afternoon and snow showers overnight

Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow over the north wind belts

Highs: 40

Saturday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 40

