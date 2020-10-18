Advertisement

Marquette Maritime Museum and Harbor Lighthouse closes for the season

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Saturday was the last day the Marquette Maritime Museum and Harbor Lighthouse were open until May.

Director Hilary Billman asked for help in protecting the historical site by not climbing over gates, destroying the Lilac bushes that were planted in the 1870s or going through paths that shouldn’t be there.

During the offseason there will be several events for Yoopers to take advantage of; however, the first few will be virtual.

“It is about the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” Billman said. “It’s the 45th anniversary this year. So Fred Stonehouse will be presenting that program and we’re still working on the details but it should be at 6:30 on November 10. There will be a place to donate so you can get the Zoom access code on Facebook.”

Future events can be found on the Marquette Maritime Museum and Lighthouse Facebook page.

