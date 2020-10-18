Marquette Branch Prison staff COVID-19 cases top all other correctional facilities in state

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Branch Prison (MBP) has the highest number of positive staff cases amongst correctional facilities in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) reported 105 confirmed staff cases at the MBP. It is the only facility with cases in the triple digits.

The second highest number of staff cases reported is 76, found at Parnell Correctional Facility.

For a complete list of staff cases visit the MDOC website.

More information on the cases at Marquette Branch Prison is found here.

