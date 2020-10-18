Advertisement

Marisa (DellAngelo) LePage Makes NMU Sports Hall of Fame

Marisa LePage, NMU Hall of Famer.(NMU)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Northern Michigan University will induct five individuals and one team into the NMU Sports Hall of Fame this year. However, due to COVID-19, there will not be an in-person induction ceremony this year but these inductees will join the 2021 Homecoming celebration and induction.

One selection this year is Marisa (DellAngelo) LePage.

“I am honored to be part of this exceptional group of athletes, teams, and coaches who have achieved extraordinary success,” LePage said. “Many great memories were made during my years at NMU, and I am blessed to be part of this year’s Hall of Fame class.”

LePage was a member of the NMU Women’s Basketball team from 1998-2002 and is found throughout the program’s record book. She holds the season and career records for made three-pointers as her 84 makes in the 2000-01 season helped her finish her career with 247 made threes. During the 2000-01 season, she made 46.7 of her attempts from behind the arc which is also a school record.

She is fourth in program history with 382 assists, and fifth with 1,558 career points, and 187 career steals. Her school record of 84 made threes in 2000-01, followed by 82 in 2001-02, are the top two seasons in program history. She also holds a school record with 19 made field goals against Northwood in 2002 while her 46 points in that game are the second-most points scored in a game. In total, she finished her career with five games over 30 points. The guard is also third all-time with a career scoring average of 21.5 points per game.

The 2001-02 GLIAC Player of the Year, LePage was a two-time First Team All-GLIAC selection and earned Most Valuable Player honors at the Lewis & Clark tournament her freshman year and at the Armstrong Atlantic State University tournament during her junior year.  Her senior season also saw her earn First Team All-Great Lakes Region and was also a Second Team All-American Women’s Bulletin selection.

LePage also earned honors for her work in the classroom as she was a three-time All-GLIAC Academic honoree. In 2002 she was named to the Verizon All-Academic All-American District IV First Team and was placed on the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan College Academic-Athletic Team in both 2001 and 2002.

“Marisa is one of the hardest workers I know,” her teammate Kelly Simcik stated. “During our time together at NMU, she was selfless, passionate and led by example. She excelled in encouraging her teammates and contributed to our teams success on a daily basis. I am so proud of Marisa being inducted into the NMU Sports Hall of Fame. She is very deserving of every accolade that comes her way and has worked hard to earn this honor.”

After graduating from NMU, LePage spent 2 years as an assistant coach for the NMU Women’s Basketball Team under head coach Troy Mattson. In 2005 she married former NMU Men’s basketball player Matt LePage, and in 2007 moved to Crystal Lake, Illinois where they have lived for 13 years. LePage has 3 children- Cooper (15), Laken (12), and Gracey (11).  She currently is a Credentialing Coordinator at a surgery center in Algonquin, IL.

“Marisa was truly one of the best basketball players I ever had the privilege to share the court with. Her team could trust her to take charge of the court any time she needed to,” Elena (Keranen) Hemmila, her teammate at NMU said about her. “There was more than one occasion when she single-handedly turned the tide in a basketball game. While she had the capability to take over a game, she also had the leadership to bring her entire team up to her level. Marisa’s passion, leadership, and enthusiasm made everyone around her better. I think that Marisa making the hall of fame is a no-brainer. She earned that accolade and paved the way for young females coming up behind her. There is not an athlete that I know of that deserves this recognition more than Marisa. I’m so privileged to have had a chance to share the court with her.”

“Marisa was a self-made player and probably the hardest working person I ever saw go through NMU basketball, in both the men’s and women’s programs” said current NMU Women’s Basketball Coach, Troy Mattson. “In my eyes, she was the best guard I saw play at NMU during her junior and senior year. Marisa is definitely deserving of this honor.”

