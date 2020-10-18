NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - Sunday was the last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara.

“I got up this morning and saw the forecast. Down to 20 degrees and 12 hours below freezing so, we’re picking as fast as we can to clear the trees off,” said Hal Wentzel, owner of the orchard.

However, he says this isn’t the last of apples.

“After today, U-Pick will be finished, but we’ll have plenty of apples in the cooler.”

And just like apples, Sara Wentzel, who workers on businesses development, says the bakery will continue to have baked goods and cider through thanksgiving.

“We are offering Friday pick-up. Friday will be the only day we’re open during the week. 2pm to 5pm for pre-ordered bakery only. People can come to the shop and walk in, or they’re welcome to drive up and we’ll be happy to come to their car – they just have to pop the trunk.”

And if you’re unable to make Friday pickup, Pleasant View offers delivery.

“It’s a minimum of a $30 purchase, and we deliver to Niagara, Norway, Quinnesec, Kingsford, and Iron Mountain Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.”

And despite COVID-19, Pleasant View Orchard has seen an increase in apple picking this year.

“Normally this time of year I have 500 bushels in the cooler and we’ll end up here with maybe 100 so, the crowds have been fantastic. A lot of first timers here.”

Sara says she’s not sure why the orchard did so well this year but is grateful for the community support.

If you’re interested in ordering apples, cider, or baked goods, you can do so by visiting their website or Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.