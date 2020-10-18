Advertisement

Last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara

Sunday was the last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara.
Last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard
Last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - Sunday was the last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara.

“I got up this morning and saw the forecast. Down to 20 degrees and 12 hours below freezing so, we’re picking as fast as we can to clear the trees off,” said Hal Wentzel, owner of the orchard.

However, he says this isn’t the last of apples.

“After today, U-Pick will be finished, but we’ll have plenty of apples in the cooler.”

And just like apples, Sara Wentzel, who workers on businesses development, says the bakery will continue to have baked goods and cider through thanksgiving.

“We are offering Friday pick-up. Friday will be the only day we’re open during the week. 2pm to 5pm for pre-ordered bakery only. People can come to the shop and walk in, or they’re welcome to drive up and we’ll be happy to come to their car – they just have to pop the trunk.”

And if you’re unable to make Friday pickup, Pleasant View offers delivery.

“It’s a minimum of a $30 purchase, and we deliver to Niagara, Norway, Quinnesec, Kingsford, and Iron Mountain Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.”

And despite COVID-19, Pleasant View Orchard has seen an increase in apple picking this year.

“Normally this time of year I have 500 bushels in the cooler and we’ll end up here with maybe 100 so, the crowds have been fantastic. A lot of first timers here.”

Sara says she’s not sure why the orchard did so well this year but is grateful for the community support.

If you’re interested in ordering apples, cider, or baked goods, you can do so by visiting their website or Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by at least 71 Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette County’s cases are not reported due to inconsistencies on the MDHHS website.

News

Marquette Branch Prison staff COVID-19 cases top all other correctional facilities in state

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
There are 105 confirmed cases of staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 in Marquette Branch Prison.

News

Marquette Maritime Museum and Harbor Lighthouse closes for the season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The museum staff members request that everyone help protect the museum during offseason.

News

UP Children’s Museum asking for donations; hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Admissions income is down 68 percent from last year.

Latest News

News

Small women’s rights rally in Gogebic County

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Attendees also voice disapproval of President Trump.

News

Saturday’s U.P. coronavirus case count unclear

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
TV6 & FOX UP has contacted MDHHS and are awaiting a response.

News

Wintry weather means more fun with the Scouts at Rippling River Resort

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Scouts BSA invites both boys and girls from ages 11 to 17.

News

Deadline quickly approaching for online voter’s registration

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Deadline is Oct. 19; after that registration must be done in person at the local clerk’s office

News

First COVID-19 death in LMAS district

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
An older man is the first death in the Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft district to die from COVID-19 complications.

News

Michigan Court of Appeals rejects 14 day ballot extension

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted, the Michigan Court of Appeals said Friday, blocking a 14-day extension that had been ordered by a lower court and embraced by key Democratic officials in a battleground state.