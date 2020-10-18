Advertisement

Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars

By Bronwyn Moisan
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions headed down to Duval County to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams began the game with only one win on the season, with each team looking for their second.

Ultimately, it was the Lions' strong offense that lead them to a 34-16 victory over the Jaguars. Rookie running back D’Andre Swift had the best game of his young career, running for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay also picked up 106 yards on four catches. This marks the first time since 2013 that a Detroit running back and wide receiver each picked up 100 yards in the same game since Calvin Johnson and Reggie Bush accomplished this feat in November 2013.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also hit a personal milestone - with a one-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson against Jacksonville, Stafford has now thrown a touchdown pass against every single team in the NFL except for the Lions. He threw 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the game.

Detroit’s defense was solid throughout the day. Although they gave up 243 receiving yards to the Jaguars, the defense kept Jacksonville’s run game to only 44 yards. Trey Flowers picked up a strip sack, with the fumble recovered by Romeo Okwara, and Duron Harmon picked up an interception.

Next Sunday, the 2-3 Lions will go back on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

