Copper Country Christian soccer team wins first UP Title with Division II victory

Copper Country Christian Warriors celebrate their first ever UP Title.
Copper Country Christian Warriors celebrate their first ever UP Title.(Jen Bach)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Sault Ste. Marie jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead over the Copper Country Christian Warriors in the Division II UP title game. Goals from Noah Bach and Colby Baylo would see the game tied going into the half.

Great defense, including a second half shutout from Warrior keeper Ian Baylo, as well as a second goal from Noah Bach, gave the Warriors the 3-2 victory. After more than 15 years of play, CCCS have won their first ever Upper Peninsula title.

