Wintry weather means more fun with the Scouts at Rippling River Resort

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The wintry outdoor conditions made for the opportune time to explore all things scouting.

Local Troop 302 and the Rippling River Resort Campground hosted an open event Saturday -- inviting families and especially children interested in joining the Scouts to take part in a hands-on learning adventure.

Activities included fire-building, hiking, mountain biking, a nature hunt, Dutch oven cooking and walking across a rope bridge.

The Troop and visitors alike enjoyed the scouting experience under nature’s elements.

“This creates great stories. Bad weather unfortunately creates great stories that the kids will always remember and always have a great experience with," said Troop 302 Committee Chair Patrick Markey.

And local scouts were anticipating the demonstrations performed under a snowy Saturday afternoon left visitors with quite the impression.

“Hopefully, you know, if they’re interested, they join our Troop (302). And we tell them about all the things we do. A lot of the stuff here, we do all year round," said Senior Patrol Leader Ray Modell.

Scouts BSA invites boys and girls from ages 11 to 17. To find scouting near you, click here: Scout Me In

