Advertisement

Wintry weather means more fun with the Scouts at Rippling River Resort

Scouts BSA invites both boys and girls from ages 11 to 17.
Scouts BSA invites both boys and girls from ages 11 to 17.
Scouts BSA invites both boys and girls from ages 11 to 17.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The wintry outdoor conditions made for the opportune time to explore all things scouting.

Local Troop 302 and the Rippling River Resort Campground hosted an open event Saturday -- inviting families and especially children interested in joining the Scouts to take part in a hands-on learning adventure.

Activities included fire-building, hiking, mountain biking, a nature hunt, Dutch oven cooking and walking across a rope bridge.

The Troop and visitors alike enjoyed the scouting experience under nature’s elements.

“This creates great stories. Bad weather unfortunately creates great stories that the kids will always remember and always have a great experience with," said Troop 302 Committee Chair Patrick Markey.

And local scouts were anticipating the demonstrations performed under a snowy Saturday afternoon left visitors with quite the impression.

“Hopefully, you know, if they’re interested, they join our Troop (302). And we tell them about all the things we do. A lot of the stuff here, we do all year round," said Senior Patrol Leader Ray Modell.

Scouts BSA invites boys and girls from ages 11 to 17. To find scouting near you, click here: Scout Me In

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday’s U.P. coronavirus case count unclear

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
TV6 & FOX UP has contacted MDHHS and are awaiting a response.

News

Deadline quickly approaching for online voter’s registration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Deadline is Oct. 19; after that registration must be done in person at the local clerk’s office

News

First COVID-19 death in LMAS district

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
An older man is the first death in the Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft district to die from COVID-19 complications.

News

Michigan Court of Appeals rejects 14 day ballot extension

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted, the Michigan Court of Appeals said Friday, blocking a 14-day extension that had been ordered by a lower court and embraced by key Democratic officials in a battleground state.

Latest News

News

NMU graduate assistants demand full-time employee benefits

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Graduate assistants want hazard pay, health insurance and to be able to teach virtually during the pandemic.

News

Deer hunting licenses increase in the Upper Peninsula amidst pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The DNR is encouraged that deer hunting licenses are already going into firearm deer season.

News

Crowdfunding project launched to complete Ishpeming’s Hematite Art Park

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
The park is particularly vital to students as school budget restraints led to cutting of their art department.

State

Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing public bodies to meet remotely

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Senate Bill 1108 takes immediate effect and was sponsored by Senator Lana Theis, R-Brighton.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up more than 150 Friday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Statewide, another 2,015 cases were reported bringing Michigan’s case count up to 143,106.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.