Small women’s rights rally in Gogebic County

Attendees also voice disapproval of President Trump.
Photo courtesy: Women's March Michigan
Photo courtesy: Women's March Michigan (WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - With 17 days until the Presidential Election, Valerie Talsma and her friend Elsa Copa held a small rally at the intersection of US-45 and US-2 in Watersmeet. The rally was in support of the annual Women’s March held in Washington D.C. and across the nation.

Talsma expresses that a lot of women’s rights are on the line in this upcoming election.

“It’s about women’s concerns, reproductive rights, roe v. wade, healthcare,” Talsma said. "They are all on the ballot this year.”

Copa, who is a nurse, says that while she does not fully agree with abortion, she believes the federal government should not put laws in place that affect women’s reproductive rights.

“I don’t think abortion is a great thing,” Copa explained. "Sometimes, it is necessary. I don’t believe there should be laws to control it. I think it should be controlled by supporting systems.”

Women’s rights was not the only topic on hand at this event. Both people were also making passing commuters aware of the upcoming election, as well as voicing their disapproval of President Donald Trump.

Talsma, an independent voter, says that while former Vice President Joe Biden was not her top choice, she believes he is the one to lead the nation.

“It’s like a bus,” Talsma explained. "You take a bus that is going to get you closest to your destination, and Trump’s bus is running the wrong way.”

Copa has lived through 13 presidencies in her life. She says Biden is someone who can bring back decency and represent all Americans.

“He cares about all the people,” Copa stated. "He has that empathy quality. Mr. Trump does not have that. He is very divisive, and I have not felt represented in the White House.”

While Talsma and Copa continue to advocate for women’s rights, they have one more message for people everywhere: “Go out and vote!”

