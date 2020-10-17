Advertisement

Saturday’s U.P. coronavirus case count unclear

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are several inconsistencies in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus case update Saturday afternoon.

It appears there are prison inmate cases included in Marquette County’s total. Prison inmates are not included in the MDHHS updates. They have erroneously appeared in past reports and then were removed.

TV6 & FOX UP has contacted MDHHS and are awaiting a response.

On Friday, Upper Michigan added 153 coronavirus cases. The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: 7 cases
  • Baraga: 1 case, 1 death
  • Chippewa: 1 case
  • Delta: 26 cases, 12 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 39 cases, 3 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 3 cases
  • Houghton: 5 cases
  • Iron: 8 cases, 3 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 2 cases
  • Mackinac: 11 cases
  • Marquette: 44 cases
  • Menominee: 5 cases
  • Ontonagon: 1 case

As of Friday, Oct. 16 at 4:45 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,988 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,645 are considered recovered and 64 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 54 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 15. Fourteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Oct. 16.

Aspirus hospitals have eight patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and two more in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 18 patients and five in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has three patients and one more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 126,128 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.59 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 16.

Michigan reported 2,015 new cases Friday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 143,106. Fourteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,987 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 104,271. The statewide recovery total will be updated Saturday with Friday’s total recoveries.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

