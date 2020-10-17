Marquette captures 13th straight UP Soccer Title

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

From the first whistle to the last, Marquette dominated the pitch on Saturday en route to 7-0 victory over the Houghton Gremlins. Led by three goals and an assist from senior forward Connor Johnson, the impressive Marquette offense was as stellar as their defense, who held strong for another shut out on the season.

The win caps off an unbeaten season for Marquette and gives them their 13th straight UP Soccer Title. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to go downstate and compete for a state title this year due to COVID-19.

