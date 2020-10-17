Advertisement

Former MTU Goalie agrees to terms with Idaho Steelheads in ECHL

Courtesy: Idaho Steelheads
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Huskies(MTU)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho. (WLUC) - Goaltender Matt Jurusik has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2020-21 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

Jurusik, 23, joins the Steelheads after a two year collegiate stint with Michigan Tech University. In 57 games played, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound goaltender had a 2.28 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

“I’m very excited to play for the Steelheads with their history of success on the ice,” said Jurusik. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the city and the support we get from the fans.”

Prior to playing at Michigan Tech, the La Grange, Illinois native played the 2014-15 season in the NAHL with the Janesville Jets in which he lead the league in wins, GAA, save percentage, and shutouts and was named to the NAHL All-Rookie First Team. Jurusik went on to play two seasons at the University of Wisconsin and one season in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers.

“We are excited for Matt to join our goaltending tandem this coming season.” said Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen. “He is a strong competitor and is willing to do whatever it takes to win. He has a proven track record in college and we are looking for him to transition that into his professional hockey career.”

Matt Jurusik is the 16th player announced for the 2020-21 season and second goaltender joining Jake Kupsky.

Forwards (9): A.J. White, Zach Walker, Will Merchant, Colby McCauley, Kyle Marino, Cody Fowlie, Zack Andrusiak, Brett Supinski, and Calder Brooks

Defensemen (5): Evan Wardley, Jeff King, Matt Stief, Kenton Helgesen, and Darren Brady

Goaltenders (2): Jake Kupsky and Matt Jurusik

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the offseason on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Finlandia names Dehority as Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Finlandia University basketball hires Allen Doherty

Sports

Hancock announces hockey co-op; hires JV Hockey Coach

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Hancock and Lake Linden-Hubbell become co-operative hockey team. Hannah Impola named JV hockey Coach

News

UP200, Midnight Run, Jack Pine 30 canceled for 2021

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The ever-changing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic have prompted this decision, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association said.

Sports

Michigan Tech Football Players prepare to tackle their futures

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Michigan Tech football seniors talk about their careers whether they've played their final game or not.

Latest News

Sports

Pickford Panthers football can’t play Friday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Pickford Panthers will forfeit their game this Friday to Rapid River.

Friday Night Fever

Game of the Week: Hancock vs. Calumet

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Kickoff from McAfee field is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

Sports

Upper Peninsula Division One Girls Tennis Postseason honors

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Upper Peninsula Girls Tennis announces top players in Division One

Sports

Central Collegiate Hockey Association unveils new logo

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The new CCHA logo is also available in each member school’s own colors, which offers an opportunity for the institutions to further embrace the relationship between the CCHA and each school’s hockey program.

State

Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Michigan DNR has, so far in 2020, issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

Friday Night Fever

Marquette takes top spot, Pickford holds steady in second week of high school football polls

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Second rankings of the high school football season.