First COVID-19 death in LMAS district

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - LMAS District Health Department received notification on Saturday morning of the first local death attributed to COVID-19, according to a press release sent by the health department.

The individual was an older male, admitted to Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette, on October 15, 2020.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Nick Derusha, Health Officer at LMAS. “This is a sad reminder of the seriousness of this virus, and that we must all work together to take care of each other.”

LMAS reminds all residents that the virus which causes COVID-19 is here.

“We continue to ask each of you to help us bring the number of cases down, and reduce the chance of additional illnesses and deaths by wearing a clean cloth face covering over your mouth and nose, avoid large gatherings, and please stay home if you don’t feel well,” Public information Officer Kerry Ott said in the press release.

For more information about COVID-19 visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and LMASDHD.org

