Deadline quickly approaching for online voter’s registration

Deadline is Oct. 19; after that registration must be done in person at the local clerk’s office.
Voter registration sign.
Voter registration sign.(NBC29)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michiganders have through Oct. 19 to register to vote online for the Nov. 3 general election.

Through Oct. 19, eligible Michigan citizens can register online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mail (postmarked by Oct. 19), according to Michigan Secretary of State.

If someone has not yet registered after this deadline has passed, they may still register in person at their city or township clerk’s office through Election Day with a document verifying their residency. They can also apply for and return an absent voter ballot their at the clerk’s office in the same trip.

“With more than 1 million ballots already returned, we’re seeing an incredible amount of enthusiasm from Michiganders excited to participate in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters have more options than ever before for how to register and cast their ballot, and that’s why we’ve been working around the clock to ensure citizens understand those options and can exercise their rights in the way that works best for them.”

Voters who are already registered can vote early at their clerk’s office now and through the day before the election. On Election Day, already registered voters must vote at their local polling place. Clerk and polling place information is available at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters who already have their ballots are encouraged to return them as soon as possible — by mail no later than Oct.19, or by hand delivering to their clerk’s office or ballot drop box. Ballot drop box locations for individual jurisdictions can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote. All absentee ballot return envelopes must be signed by the voter to be counted.

After the Oct. 19, deadline, the online registration portal at Michigan.gov/Vote will include several warnings that voters must register in person to vote by or on Nov. 3, with instructions on how to do so.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

