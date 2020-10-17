Celso “Tony” DeAnda Named NMU Women’s Wrestling Head Coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (NMU) -

Northern Michigan University has selected Celso “Tony” DeAnda to be the first women’s wrestling coach in program history.

“Members of the search committee and others involved in the search process were impressed with Tony’s detailed plan for building NMU women’s wrestling into a nationally competitive program,” said Director of Athletics Forrest Karr. “Tony has contributed significantly to the growth of the sport and his considerable experience will benefit NMU student-athletes going forward.”

DeAnda comes to NMU after starting the women’s wrestling program at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, where he coached five Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association All-Americans including two National Champions. In 2020, his team finished fourth at the WCWA Nationals. During his time with the Blue Hose, a total of 15 athletes earned conference Academic Honor Roll while two went on to qualify for the Olympic Team Trials.

“I would first like to thank Forrest Karr, Bridget Kyle, and the search committee for this amazing opportunity,” DeAnda said. “I am thrilled and honored to return to Marquette, to be the new head coach of women’s wrestling. NMU has a rich history of wrestling and I am excited to begin a new chapter with what promises to be a successful program. I have many fond memories of the people and student-athletes at Northern Michigan since this is where my coaching career began. My family and I are looking forward to becoming a part of the Wildcat family.”

Prior to Presbyterian, he served as the Head Coach of Women’s Wrestling for the University of Providence from 2017-2018. Under his guidance, he coached one WCWA All-American to a runner-up finish while two placed at the 2017 UWW Under 23 Championships. His team finished 15th in the 2018 WCWA Nationals.

DeAnda started his collegiate coaching at the University of Jamestown where he was the Head Coach of Women’s Wrestling. During this time he led 16 WCWA All-Americans and six WCWA Scholar Athletes while six athletes qualified for the Olympic Team Trials. From 2011-2016, the team finished in the top 10 at the WCWA Nationals where they also won a Team Scholar Award.

DeAnda has familiarity with NMU and the Marquette area as he started his career as an assistant coach for women’s wrestling with the United States Olympic Education Center at Northern Michigan from 2005-2011. As a member of the USA Wrestling’s National Staff for Women’s Freestyle, he helped coach Randi Miller at the USOEC prior to her transition to the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center and going on to win a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics.

His background includes additional international experience as he has led teams in competition at World Championships, Pan-Am Championships, and Youth Olympic Games.

As a wrestler, he was ranked top 10 in the United States and was a three-time national-place winner. He was also a Real Pro Wrestling National Champion and five-time National Champion in Mexico. His collegiate career saw him named an NCAA DII All-American.

The women’s wrestling team is slated to begin competition in the fall of 2021.

