Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up more than 140 Friday

Statewide, another 2,015 cases were reported bringing Michigan’s case count up to 143,106.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 142 coronavirus cases Friday. The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: 7 cases
  • Baraga: 1 case, 1 death
  • Chippewa: 1 case
  • Delta: 17 cases
  • Dickinson: 39 cases, 3 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 3 cases
  • Houghton: 5 cases
  • Iron: 8 cases, 3 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 2 cases
  • Mackinac: 11 cases
  • Marquette: 44 cases
  • Menominee: 3 cases
  • Ontonagon: 1 case

As of Friday, Oct. 16 at 3:45 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,977 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,633 are considered recovered and 64 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 54 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 15. Fourteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Oct. 16.

Aspirus hospitals have eight patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and two more in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 18 patients and five in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has three patients and one more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 126,128 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.59 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 16.

Michigan reported 2,015 new cases Friday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 143,106. Fourteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,987 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 104,271. The statewide recovery total will be updated Saturday with Friday’s total recoveries.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

