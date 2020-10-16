The new non-profit Masonic Arts, Theater, and Innovation Company joins Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Lodge in downtown Marquette is undergoing something of a Renaissance — under the stewardship of Executive Director Ryan Engle, the building is being converted, bit by bit, into more of an open community space to help serve the local creatives, artisans, and regular members of Marquette.

This Saturday was initially supposed to be the debut of MATI’s drive-in feature, with a socially-distanced showing of Hocus Pocus — but due to inclement weather, the event has been called off.

Not to fear, however, as MATI has plenty more ideas on the way to slowly introduce the Marquette community to its new space. The company is planning to show The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 30th as a kind of redo debut, and it may even try and make a double feature, time and weather permitting, with Hocus Pocus, to provide an event both kids, parents, and others can enjoy.

Alongside the showings, MATI is interested in making sure that people know its space can be used, and is intended, for theater performances, artisan workshops, and classes as well. Ryan Engle was especially emphatic on this point, saying, “We’re all trying to create this positive, healthy space for when we can all get back to some sort of normal.”

The company even has tentative plans for a New Year’s celebration in the works, though as the pandemic develops, the plans will certainly remain in flux.

