Snow and Rain Develops Across Upper Michigan Saturday

Saturday: Snow developing in the morning over the southwest U.P., the precipitation will spread eastward and reach the eastern U.P. as rain. Snow in the west will change to mostly rain

Highs: mid to upper 30s to low to mid 40s east

Sunday: Cold with brisk winds and snow showers and flurries over mainly the northwest U.P.

Highs: mid to upper 30s northwest, lower 40s southeast

Monday: Partly cloudy and cold

Highs: upper 30s to 40 northwest, 40s southeast

Tuesday: Chance of light snow and rain

Highs: 40 into the 40s

Temperatures will remain below average through the week with periods of light precipitation.

