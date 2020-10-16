Snow and Rain Develops Across Upper Michigan Saturday
Some Accumulation Could Occur in Western Sections Before a Change to Rain
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saturday: Snow developing in the morning over the southwest U.P., the precipitation will spread eastward and reach the eastern U.P. as rain. Snow in the west will change to mostly rain
Highs: mid to upper 30s to low to mid 40s east
Sunday: Cold with brisk winds and snow showers and flurries over mainly the northwest U.P.
Highs: mid to upper 30s northwest, lower 40s southeast
Monday: Partly cloudy and cold
Highs: upper 30s to 40 northwest, 40s southeast
Tuesday: Chance of light snow and rain
Highs: 40 into the 40s
Temperatures will remain below average through the week with periods of light precipitation.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.