Return North career reception goes virtual next month

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - MTEC SmartZone in collaboration with Innovate Marquette SmartZone will once again be hosting its Return North event this coming November.

Return North is a digital professional career reception aiming to connect jobseekers with Upper Peninsula hiring companies and support the attraction and retention of quality professionals in the area.

This year’s event is free to job seekers, completely virtual and part of a regional Back to Michigan talent attraction organized by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Upper Peninsula companies interested in participating can register for a free or paid booth. Employers with paid booths will receive additional features like video chat with candidates for a low cost. A basic booth with minimum capabilities (no video chat) will be available for free.

For more information go to https://www.mtecsz.com/return-north.

To RSVP for yourself or your company go to return-north.com and save your spot! Registration due by November 5, 2020.

Event Details

Date: Friday, November 17,2020

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration: **Registration Required** Attendee Registration: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/GP19Z Employer Registration https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-company-registrationreturn-north-tickets-124093638413

Cost: Free for Jobseekers | Free for basic and $200 for the complete employer booth

Return North graphic. (MEDC)

About MTEC SmartZone: Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation (MTEC) SmartZone is one of 21 SmartZone Incubators in the State of Michigan. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization directed by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), their mission is to accelerate high-tech businesses growth in the region. Since 2003, MTEC SmartZone has provided mentoring, technical support, and other services to local companies that has led to the creation of over 800 high-tech jobs in the Houghton/Hancock area.

About Innovate Marquette SmartZone: Innovate Marquette SmartZone was created to help coordinate, inspire, promote and lead business, government, academic and community leaders to transform Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula into a world-class entrepreneurial eco-system. The SmartZone supports technology-based innovations, new businesses, new job creation and existing business expansion by leveraging the unique set of resources, experiences and advantages available in Marquette. The mission of the SmartZone is to create a supportive environment and robust entrepreneurial eco-system in which entrepreneurs in all sectors can be recognized and promoted and where new business ideas can start, grow and succeed while existing ones can continue to innovate, thrive and expand. For more information, visit www.innovatemarquette.org.

About MEDC: The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. MEDC’s Entrepreneurship & Innovation initiative establishes Michigan as the place to create and grow a business by providing high-tech start-up companies with access to a variety of critical resources, such as funding and expert counsel, from ideation to maturation. For more on MEDC Entrepreneurship & Innovation, visit michiganbusiness.org/entrepreneurship.

