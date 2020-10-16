Advertisement

President of the UP200 speaks out about cancelation

The Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association voting to cancel the event at their board meeting Wednesday night.
(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 300 have all been cancelled.

The Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association voting to cancel the event at their board meeting Wednesday night.

“The more we looked at it, the more we realized that it just didn’t make sense to move forward with 2021 and the sooner we could make a decision the better off it would be for everyone.," said Darlene Walch, President of the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association. "It was very difficult. No one wanted to go that route. We all wish we could change things.”

Despite the now cancelled races being four months away, Walch says the board was concerned about getting trail permits and staffing the event in a safe way.

Also adding that for an event that brings people from all over North America to the Upper Peninsula, a decision needed to be made sooner rather than later.

“People are looking for some kind of certainty and to know how to make their plans," said Walch. "We’ve been in touch with mushers. They are unsure how to train and what to train for.”

According to the U.P. Sled Dog Association, the cancellation of the event also means the loss of nearly $2 million to the local economy.

“We do recognize the economic impact of it, but we put safety first and felt that if it did not go as what we know to be the U.P. 200, Midnight Run, it would not be the event that we have all come to know,” said Walch.

As for the future of the event, the plan is the bring it back in full for 2022.

“We plan to take this year regrouping for 2022," Walch said. "The board decided last night that this is not a year for us to take off. We will be working on plans within the organization so that we are prepared for 2022.”

Walch says the mushers and volunteers involved in the event that she has talked to have had agreed with the decision.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Tech given grant money to begin trails project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Infrastructure marked as first phase of building a new lodge.

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System in ‘red zone’ with COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Rossato told the hospital’s board of trustees Thursday night, that out of the 5, 029 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 256 have been positive and 81 are pending.

News

Marquette County marijuana industry sees growth in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The industry’s growth is due in large part to retailers receiving licenses to sell recreational use products.

News

New visitor restrictions implemented at UP Health System Marquette

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
There are some exceptions.

Latest News

News

Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi receives Carl V. Pellonpaa Award

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Dr. Mazzuchi has served as the mayor of Marquette, president of the Marquette Area Chamber of Commerce, and first board president of the Trillium House.

Coronavirus

As Marquette Branch Prison coronavirus outbreak grows, descriptions of inmate conditions emerge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A mother and a friend of two separate maximum security inmates contacted the TV6 & FOX UP newsroom.

News

UP200, Midnight Run, Jack Pine 30 canceled for 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The ever-changing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic have prompted this decision, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association said.

News

White Bear Maple Products holds grand opening in Ishpeming

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
White Bear Maple Products held their grand opening in Ishpeming Thursday

News

SNBT grants $35K to non-profits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Stephenson National Bank & Trust applied for a grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, and included its own funds for the grants.

News

Women’s Center holds open house at new location at K.I. Sawyer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center held an open house for its new location at K.I. Sawyer Thursday