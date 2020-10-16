Advertisement

NMU graduate assistants demand full-time employee benefits

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graduate assistants voiced their concern for not having full-time employee benefits during the pandemic during a Northern Michigan Board of Trustee meeting Friday.

They said they want health care, hazard pay and the option to teach virtually during the pandemic.

“By telling us to go to our friends for insurance, they are miscalculating our access to this economic privilege,” a graduate assistant said.

The trustees had mixed responses, some urging their colleagues to reflect on the comments made, but other commending the job of the university.

“No school, I believe in the country, has done a better job of protecting all parts of the Wildcat community,” NMU Board of Trustee member Steven Mitchell said.

President Fritz Erickson said there is a task force put in place to find a balanced to solve these issues, if possible.

Budgets improving throughout the pandemic, inclusion and low COVID-19 numbers were among other topics discussed in the meeting.

“Right now there are zero students in quarantine. It’s stunning how well this university has done it,” Mitchell said.

President Erickson also said that they were prepared for the pandemic and had the resources in order to keep the budget where it needed to be during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deer hunting licenses increase in the Upper Peninsula amidst pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The DNR is encouraged that deer hunting licenses are already going into firearm deer season.

News

Crowdfunding project launched to complete Ishpeming’s Hematite Art Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The park is particularly vital to students as school budget restraints led to cutting of their art department.

State

Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing public bodies to meet remotely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Senate Bill 1108 takes immediate effect and was sponsored by Senator Lana Theis, R-Brighton.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up more than 150 Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Statewide, another 2,015 cases were reported bringing Michigan’s case count up to 143,106.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Manufacturing Day goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A produced video, shown to ninth graders, highlights numerous companies in the area.

News

Marquette woman appointed to Michigan Travel Commission

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Susan Estler, of Marquette, is the executive director of Travel Marquette.

Coronavirus

Christian Park Village reacts to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
A statement from Christian Park Village in Escanaba on its positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Ishpeming Middle and High School switch to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Face-to-face instruction will resume November 2.

National

National Drug Take Back Day happening Oct. 24

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.