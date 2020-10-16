Negaunee Township rolling out new recycling cart system

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Township is the newest community to rollout a new recycling cart system. Since the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority announced their single stream program, communities are jumping on board.

Negaunee Township has applied for two grants to help cover the cost of new carts that will be free to residents. Township officials say they hope this makes recycling easier for everyone.

“I think this is a phenomenal program because the carts are lidded, they’re on wheels, they’re easy to use and they’re relatively large, this is just one more way to make recycling that much easier for people and provide a safe and clean way for people to get your recyclables down to the curb,” said Negaunee Township Manager, Nick Leach.

The 64-gallon carts will begin arriving at residents' homes through the week of October 19. Residents can begin using the new carts starting November 2.

