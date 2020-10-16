Advertisement

Michigan Tech given grant money to begin trails project

Infrastructure marked as first phase of building a new lodge.
Michigan Tech banner. (WLUC File Photo)
Michigan Tech banner. (WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This afternoon, people gathered at the Michigan Tech Recreational Trails to address the initiation of a new project.

The Great Lakes Sports Commission announced a donation of $150,000 to start the building of a brand new lodge, a multi-functional community lodge that would be constructed on the Tech Trails.

MTU’s Athletics Director, Suzanne Sanregret, said this announcement was good timing since the trail used for sports like skiing and cross country had been missing a piece.

“We have such a growing trail system at Michigan Tech,” Sanregret said. "We realize we have state-of-the-art trails, grooming, and a great race environment. What we are lacking is the infrastructure related to locker rooms, restrooms, and a lodge component.”

One of those on hand for the presentation was State Representative Greg Markkanen. As a graduate of MTU, he says this new building will be helpful to the college community.

“These ski trails are used 24/7 throughout the winter,” Markkanen stated. "And so this upgrade will really benefit everybody and be a huge benefit for the university.”

It is uncertain when the process will begin to install the infrastructure for this project. However, the Chair of the Great Lakes Sports Commission, Doug Luciani, says the university is welcome to ask for more funding once it is time to enter the next phase of production.

“As they go through the different phases,” Luciani explained, "they can come back to the sports commission for additional grant applications.”

Sanregret also mentions that this new complex will make the students and others around the community feel at home while on the trails.

“Just having a facility where they can congregate, really celebrate the trailhead, and the events that happen here,” she said. "A place to put our adventure programs, a place to get your rentals, and different components like that would really be a great customer service component to all the users of the system.”

It is unclear what phase two of the project will entail. That part will be announced as soon as the water and sewage lines are put into place.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President of the UP200 speaks out about cancelation

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
The Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association voting to cancel the event at their board meeting Wednesday night.

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System in ‘red zone’ with COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Rossato told the hospital’s board of trustees Thursday night, that out of the 5, 029 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 256 have been positive and 81 are pending.

News

Marquette County marijuana industry sees growth in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The industry’s growth is due in large part to retailers receiving licenses to sell recreational use products.

News

New visitor restrictions implemented at UP Health System Marquette

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
There are some exceptions.

Latest News

News

Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi receives Carl V. Pellonpaa Award

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Dr. Mazzuchi has served as the mayor of Marquette, president of the Marquette Area Chamber of Commerce, and first board president of the Trillium House.

Coronavirus

As Marquette Branch Prison coronavirus outbreak grows, descriptions of inmate conditions emerge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A mother and a friend of two separate maximum security inmates contacted the TV6 & FOX UP newsroom.

News

UP200, Midnight Run, Jack Pine 30 canceled for 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The ever-changing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic have prompted this decision, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association said.

News

White Bear Maple Products holds grand opening in Ishpeming

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
White Bear Maple Products held their grand opening in Ishpeming Thursday

News

SNBT grants $35K to non-profits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Stephenson National Bank & Trust applied for a grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, and included its own funds for the grants.

News

Women’s Center holds open house at new location at K.I. Sawyer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center held an open house for its new location at K.I. Sawyer Thursday