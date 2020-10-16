Marquette woman appointed to Michigan Travel Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Michigan Travel Commission.

Patrick Brys, of Traverse City, is the president and CEO of Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery and the marketing chair for the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula. He holds a Level I Sommelier Certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers and is a graduate of the Wine Executive Program at the University of California Graduate School of Management. Mr. Brys is appointed for a term commencing October 16, 2020 and expiring August 20, 2024. He succeeds Jennifer Zieger whose term expired August 20, 2020.

Susan L. Estler, of Marquette, is the executive director of Travel Marquette. She is a member of the Governor’s Pure Michigan Pledge Task Force and the membership committee for Destinations International. Ms. Estler is appointed for a term commencing October 16, 2020 and expiring August 20, 2024. She succeeds Julie Sprenger whose term expired August 20, 2020.

Julie Rogers, of Ann Arbor, is the director of marketing for the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Miami University. Ms. Rogers is appointed for a term commencing October 16, 2020 and expiring August 20, 2024. She succeeds Jerome Toney whose term expired August 20, 2020.

The Travel Commission was established to promote, maintain, and develop the orderly growth of the Michigan travel product. The Commission assists the Michigan Travel Bureau with the development of a comprehensive long-range master plan, annually assesses the activities and accomplishments of the Michigan travel bureau, and works to the maximum extent practicable with those private associations, nonprofit corporations, organizations, or other private entities which promote tourism in this state.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

