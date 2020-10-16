Advertisement

Manufacturing Day goes virtual

A produced video, shown to ninth graders, highlights numerous companies in the area.
Wetzel sits at her desk to watch the 'Manufacturing Day' video.
Wetzel sits at her desk to watch the 'Manufacturing Day' video.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD , Mich. (WLUC) - What would be a field trip to Bay College West is now virtual.

“With a produced video, that the kids will be watching, some today, some next week,” said Lois Ellis, the executive director with the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance.

Ellis says this video highlights numerous companies in the area including Verso and Boss.

“Manufacturing is an attractive career, and there are many different ways you can be involved,” she added.

All ninth graders throughout the county have the chance to watch the video here. Ellis hopes this engages the students and gets them thinking about the future.

“We just want to get them the information, so they can make those choices and start exploring those options now,” she said.

Kingsford ninth grader, Catlyn Wetzel, had that opportunity Friday. She says this is a good way to get a general idea for future jobs.

“We can go into classes in high school, and get internships at these companies early on, so we have a step ahead early in head,” said Wetzel.

She says she hopes this event can expand to other schools outside of Dickinson County.

“It’s giving us an opportunity just to see what businesses are in our area,” she told TV6.

Manufacturing Day also wrapped up the last day for in-person classes for Breitung Township Schools for the next two weeks. For more information regarding Dickinson County schools click here.

